Registration opens for Bridgton’s 4 on the Fourth Road Race, Kids Fun Run

January 18th, 2018

Registration for the 42nd Annual 4 on the Fourth Road Race opened at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15.

The online registration website can be accessed from the race’s website (www.fouronthefourth.com).

Race Director Jim Cossey reports that more than 200 runners registered for the four-mile race on the first day. In 2017, more than 500 runners registered in the first three days, and 2018 is expected to be similar.

The 2018 Fun Run/Walk will take place on Tuesday, July 3, at 4:30 p.m., for children three to 10 years of age. Participants in the Fun Run/Walk can choose a track of ¼ mile, ½ mile or one mile, and parents/guardians are free to accompany their child (or children) for this event. The online registration site for the Fun Run/Walk can also be accessed from the race website.

A maximum of 2,250 bibs will be sold for this year’s 4 on the Fourth, and all registration for the race will be online.

For the Kids Fun Run/Walk, in addition to online registration, Race Day registration will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3. More information about the race, registration, fees, early pick-up, etc., is available on the race’s website.