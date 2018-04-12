Ralph L. Wheelock, 83

April 12th, 2018

SCARBOROUGH — Ralph Leonard Wheelock, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, following a period of declining health.

He was born on Sept. 7, 1934, in Portland, the son of Fred and Alice (Constable) Wheelock. He graduated from Falmouth High School.

He served a period of time in the National Guard, including six months of active duty.

Ralph enjoyed a reputation as an expert home builder/carpenter, an occupation he continued until his retirement. He lived in the greater Portland area until entering the Maine Veterans Home in 2014.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Roger.

He is survived by sons, William of Windham and Wayne of Bridgton; a daughter, Lerinda Damboise of Caribou; a brother, Frederick, of Old Orchard; a sister, Jane; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services. A private burial at a later date will be at Hillside Cemetery in Gorham.