Ralph C. Woodward, 88

EAST CONWAY, N.H. — A life rich and full ended Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Ralph Clifford “Woody” Woodward, 88, of East Conway, N.H., passed away at Mineral Springs in No. Conway.

He was born July 15, 1930, in Bangor, Maine, to Merwyn and Lucille Buck Woodward, but lived the majority of his life in the White Mtns. of New Hampshire.

Ralph attended local schools, graduating from Fryeburg Academy, including another year of post graduate study, majoring in mathematics. He met his wife of 65 years, Peggy Ann McDaniels, while attending the academy.

Over his many years of employment he wore an assortment of different hats, including those of a farmer, heavy equipment operator, carpenter, and a variety of positions in the ski industry. The position that he was most passionate about was that of a PSIA ski instructor and examiner, for which he received a 50 years of service award. This work was mostly within the Mt. Washington Valley, but took him to many other ski areas in the Eastern United States as well.

He was a man of many talents and interests with his spare time spent skiing, woodworking, gardening and spending as much time as possible in the great outdoors.

Ralph dedicated a lifetime of service to his community in a variety of ways. He was a charter member of the East Conway Fire Dept. in 1947, retiring from active service at the age of 80. He held many positions during this time including that of chief. He was a member and past president of the Carroll County Forest Fire Wardens Assoc., and a faithful member and a past president of the Western Maine Firemen's Assoc. He was also a lifetime member of the West Oxford Agricultural Society and a longtime trustee of the Fryeburg Fair Assoc.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy, of East Conway, and three children, Roger and Donna Woodward of Lovell, Maine, Keith and Katie Woodward of East Conway, and Diane Woodward and Almon Sawyer of East Conway. He was also “Gramp” to Steven and Jenna Woodward and Griffin of Windham, Maine, George and Layne Woodward, Rowen and River of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Dan and Jeannie Woodward and Vera of Lovell, Maine.

There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the East Conway Volunteer Fire Dept., 2644 East Conway Rd., Ctr. Conway, NH 03813.