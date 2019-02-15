Raider girls advance in Class A South playoffs

February 15th, 2019

Editor's Note: Fryeburg Academy defeated Leavitt 57-21 Thursday night to advance in the Class A South playoffs. The Raiders will take on top-ranked Greely on Monday night at the Portland Expo. Recap of the prelim win over the Hornets and full playoff coverage in next week's edition.

SHOWING CONFIDENCE in her outside shooting is FA's Sierra Lyman. (Rivet Photo)

By Wayne E. Rivet

Staff Writer

FRYEBURG — On paper, this was the playoff matchup the Raiders hoped to see.

Now, Fryeburg Academy needs to take care of business tonight at Wadsworth Arena at 6:30 p.m.

The Raiders (4-14) will host the Class A South prelim against ninth-seed Leavitt (5-13). The game was moved to tonight due to Wednesday’s snowstorm.

The winner advances to the quarterfinals against top-ranked Greely (18-0).

It’s been a turn-around season for the Raider girls, who learned some tough lessons a year ago while going winless, to being a formidable group that earned a home playoff date by knocking of rival Lake Region.

Half of the Raiders’ wins came against Leavitt — 41-30 and 48-37, which Kaylee Emery had a big night, scoring a team-high 17 points as FA snapped a 10-game losing streak.

“We played to our strengths, which was our pressure defense and were able to force many turnovers (42),” FA Coach Coreen Eccleston said. “We controlled the tempo of the game and looked to get to the rim. Kaylee was a major part of our offense that game. She made her first few drives with contact, which I think gave her the confidence to keep attacking and finishing strong.”

It was a good night for FA’s post players as Sierra Lyman chipped in 10 points and Maddie Darling added 9 points.

Players to watch for Leavitt are Kayleigh Gilbert, who netted 11 points in the first meeting, and Taylor White, who tossed in a game-high 18 points in the second outing.

• The Raiders look to bounce back from the regular season finale loss to Greely, 75-41. The Rangers jumped to a 22-7 lead and pushed the lead to 38-13 at the half. FA actually out scored Greely in the third, 20-19.

Sierra Lyman was high FA scorer with 12 points. Other scorers: Kaylee Emery 10, Merys Carty 5, Tina LeBlanc 4, River Lusky 4, Maddie Darling 3, Kayrin Johnson 2 and Brooke Emery 1.