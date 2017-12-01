Public input on Main Street design sought

December 1st, 2017

Main Street is heading toward a new look, but what should that new look be?

You can have a say whether you like some of the new features or not or offer up some other ideas.

To kick off the final design phase for Bridgton’s downtown project, a public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street.

HEB Engineering and Ironwood Design Group have been hired by the town to work on this project. The consulting team will be on hand Dec. 6 to outline what has taken place to this point, review the town’s project vision statement, talk about the 2016 conceptual design process and outcome, and describe the final public outreach plan and project schedule.

Unable to attend the Dec. 6 meeting? An online survey is available, and the discussion will appear on the local public access channel. Check the town’s website at Bridgtonmaine.org for updates.