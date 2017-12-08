Previews: Lake Region winter sports

December 8th, 2017

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Head Coach: Paul True

Volunteer Assistant: Doug Banks

JV Coach: Chris Jordan

Top returning players: Seniors Lauren Jakobs (forward), Chandler True (guard), Melissa Bonenfant (guard), Aisley Sturk (guard/forward) and Rachel Shanks (guard); junior Brooke Harriman.

Top newcomers: Freshman Shauna Hancock (guard).

On the Varsity: Junior Emily Lake (forward); sophomores Nevaeh Stewart (guard), Eleina Sturk (guard) and Jordan Weese (guard); freshman Bella Russo (guard).

Team strengths: Versatility, coachable, multiple shooters. When asked to elaborate on “versatility,” Coach True said, “We have the ability to play many different tempos — we can speed it up and play baseline to baseline or slow it down and control the basketball. We should be able to do whatever suits our needs that particular game.”

Key questions marks: Toughness (both physically and mentally), discipline and taking care of the basketball.

What have been three major points of emphasis during the preseason: Establishing a positive culture. “By this, I mean encouraging others; helping each other up when someone falls down; giving it our best when we face adversity,” Coach True said. “Other points would be making working hard a habit and being disciplined — staying patient when we need to, helping on defense, taking care of the basketball.”

What will the team need to do to start the season on a positive note: “We need to be able to move on when we make mistakes; we need to communicate; we need to acknowledge good plays teammates make; and we need to get tough,” Coach True said.

Coach True saw some mental toughness Saturday when the Lakers fell behind Mount Desert Island in a preseason round-robin held in Naples. Down 16 points, the Lakers showed plenty of fight and energy to rally to within single digits.

“Had we made a few shots that I feel we are capable of making, we could have made it a one possession game,” Coach True said. “I saw some of the kids really step it up and compete.”

From what you have seen thus far, what do you like the most about this year’s group: “I really, really, really like this group of good kids. They’re just great kids. I look forward to going to the gym every day to work with them,” — Coach True.

Finally, finish this line, To be successful this season, the team needs to....Be willing to be coached, move on after making mistakes, and be happy for others’ successes, Coach True said.

Opening night: The Lakers open against the defending champs, Gray-New Gloucester, this Friday at home at 5:30 p.m. The Lakers then host Sacopee Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Head Coach: John Mayo

JV Coach: Bill Callahan

First Team: Seth Johnson

Top returning players: Seniors Tristen Chaine (guard), True Meyers (forward) and Tyler Breton (forward); junior Mark Mayo (forward).

Top newcomers: Seniors Ethan Chadwick (center), Paul Walker (guard/forward) and Robbie Crockett (forward); junior Dawson Smith (guard).

Potential swing players: Sophomores Issac Holland (forward) and Ethan McMurray (guard).

Team strengths: Returning three starters in Tristen, True and Mark along with Tyler as a core group along with the other five seniors on the team including injured seniors Ayden Grass and Andrew Douglass.

“We have some experience and knowledge in what it takes to compete in our league. We play hard every time we compete. I think we play great defense every time we take the floor,” Coach Mayo said.

Key questions marks: On the offensive end, can the Lakers play together and share the basketball and find the best shot on the floor?

What have been three major points of emphasis during the preseason: “We have been focusing on rebounding on defense and patience on offense. Over the last two years, we have focused on playing great defense and we want to continue that going forward. We have played good defense, but sometimes don’t finish the possession and don’t get the rebound so we can transition into offense,” Coach Mayo said. “On the offensive end, we have tended to take a quick shot in a halfcourt set. We have been working on sharing the basketball and getting a great shot on every possession.”

What will the team need to do to start the season on a positive note: “We open the season with a very good Gray team, who we lost to in the prelim game last year. The guys returning have marked this game on their calendar. The key to the game will be to manage their emotions and continue to do what we have been working on,” Coach Mayo noted. “With our last two scrimmages against two very good teams — Bonny Eagle and Deering — we have started playing together, sharing the ball and working on our strengths and minimizing our turnovers.”

From what you have seen thus far, what do you like the most about this year’s group: “This group comes every day to practice ready to work hard, they are very positive with each other and are willing to do what ever is asked of them,” the coach said. “They have high expectations for the season and are willing to put the work in to have a exciting season.”

Finish this line, To be successful this season, the team needs to.... play together and know their roles. “Each player on this team has their own strengths and they need to do what they do best and not feel they need to do everything,” — Coach Mayo.

Opening night: The Lakers host Gray-New Gloucester this Friday at 7 p.m. at Nutting Gym. The Lakers then travel to Sacopee Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for a 6:30 p.m. contest.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Head Coach: Mark Snow

Assistants: Dana Caron and Dan Dors

Girls’ report

Top returning athletes: Seniors Samantha DeSouza (shot put), Hannah Chadwick (all jumps), Danica Chadwick (hurdles/jumps); junior Emily Colson (triple jump).

Top newcomers: Seniors Lindsey Keenan (shot put) and Autumn Tremblay (shot put); sophomores Victoria Ross (jumps), Delaney Meserve (multi-events) and Julia Murch (sprints); freshmen Sophia Leighton (middle distance) and Janessa Tosi (high jump).

Team strengths: The team should score well in the shot put, triple jump, long jump and hurdles.

Key questions marks: Is there enough depth on the team for the Lakers to match last year’s record (22-8)? Will the team maintain focus through December because the first league meet is not until Jan. 5? Which junior division athletes can place in the junior division events?

Boys’ report

Top returning athletes: Seniors Thomas Noble (shot put) and Theo Snow (hurdles/jumps); juniors Han Mei (sprints), Tim Moore (400m) and Cody Doucette (400m).

Top newcomers: Seniors Ben Johnson (shot put), Hunter Russo (jumps) and Zach Botros (shot put); juniors Bill Austin (sprints/shot put) and Nate Bragdon-Clements (jumps); freshmen Nathan Casali (distance) and Brendon Tremblay (shot put).

Team strengths: The team should score well in the shot put and jumps.

Key questions marks: Will there be enough points from the Junior Division to help the boys match last year’s record (20-13)? Will the team maintain focus through December because the first league meet is not until Jan. 5? Which senior division athletes can place in the senior division events?

Comments for both teams

What have been three major points of emphasis during the preseason? Meticulously going over the routines and drills with the veterans and newcomers to make sure we all understand them; full warm ups and conditioning to prevent injuries as we move through the season; and make a part of each practice a bit fun as it can be a long season if we don’t.

What will the team need to do to start the season on a positive note? Attend each practice to stay conditioned and know all the routines; accept feedback and be willing to try some of the technical events (shot put, jumps and hurdles); embrace the silliness of some of our practices.

“Enjoying our time together makes us a stronger team,” Coach Snow said.

From what you have seen thus far, what do you like the most about this year’s group? “The new members are understanding the concepts of each drill and are executing them at a higher level than other years. There are multiple veteran leaders in each event so focus to detail is a constant. I see a great amount of ‘paying it forward’ by the veterans,” Coach Snow said. “The entire team seems willing to step out of their shell and participate in all of the coaches’ team competitions.”

Finish this line, To be successful this season, the team needs to.... do their best, support each other, and enjoy the moments.

“We are fortunate to have personal records and seasonal bests as ways to measure progress. If athletes do their best, the results will come,” Coach Snow said. “Many events occur at the same time in meets (and practices). Teammates need to rely on each other when the coaches are not able to be around. Supporting teammates also means to be aware of everyone’s events and efforts.”