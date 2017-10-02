Police seek public’s help regarding four fires

October 2nd, 2017

Bridgton has a fire bug problem.

Chief of Police Richard Stillman is seeking the public’s help with watching for suspicious activity after four separate fires were sparked early Tuesday morning.

The first fire was discovered at 2:19 a.m. at Highland Lake Beach, which resulted in the total loss of the lifeguard station, including all of the equipment stored for the season.

Fires were also set to porta-potties located behind Bridgton Books, Stevens Brook Elementary School and Junior Harmon Field.

The state’s fire marshal investigated the fire scenes.

If anyone saw suspicious activity or have surveillance cameras which may have picked up individuals in these areas during Tuesday’s early morning hours, please contact the Bridgton Police Department at 647-8814.

“Arson is a serious crime and will not be tolerated,” read Deputy Town Manager Georgiann Fleck during her report to the Bridgton Board of Selectmen. “Further, taxpayers’ money is spent to improve and beautify the town with various departments maintaining the infrastructure during the best and worst of weather conditions, only to have it heinously and needlessly destroyed. We are asking that the public be vigilant and assist in any way possible to prevent further destruction of our town’s amenities by reporting any suspicious activity to the Bridgton Police Department immediately.”