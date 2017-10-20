Player of Week: Kiessa Treadwell

October 20th, 2017

When it comes to positive attitudes, Kiessa Treadwell is at the top of the list.

"We chose Kiessa (as Player of the Week) because we thought she was a great sport all season. She had the best attitude toward anything we tried in practice and was always up for anything," said varsity cheerleading Co-Coach Brittany Perreault. "Kiessa did everything with a smile on her face, even when she got kicked by a flyer in the air. This Player of the Week is well deserved by Kiessa Treadwell."

In recognition of her strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Kiessa is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed t-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Treadwell File

Name: Kiessa Treadwell

Year in School: Senior

Hometown: Casco

Parents: Dawn and Tom Pickles

Sports you play: Cheerleading

School organizations: National Honor Society, Astra, Varsity Club, Art Club

Why did you choose to be a cheerleader? I had a strong desire to take part in a fall sport. However, I had no idea what sport to join. It was my AFS “sister” that joined the cheerleading team and encouraged me to do the same, especially since they only had six girls, I figured I could be an asset.

What is the most difficult part of cheering? The most difficult aspect of cheering is to not, figuratively speaking, live in your head — to let go of the idea that you might mess up or drop someone. It’s going to happen. It’s certainly difficult to accept that and not dwell on it.

What do you enjoy the most about cheering? I am a fairly positive person. There is not one thing that I cannot find an upside to. I think what I enjoy the most is how supportive we are of each other. We either succeed together or fail together. I also enjoy stunting — who doesn’t love stunting?

What do you feel you need to work on and why? I don’t have as much experience as the other cheerleaders so I could definitely practice everything a little bit on a more technical level.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is the base of everything we do. It’s how we support each other. Without our teamwork, we are just a bunch of girls shouting for people to “get fired up!”

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? My coaches have been nothing but kind and encouraging since Day 1. The first day they watched me, they saw my potential and not my lack of experience with the sport.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? When people view me as an athlete, I want them to see me as being motivated and dedicated to what I do.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? Ten years from now, when I look back on my high school sports career, I think I will remember stepping out of my comfort zone to try new sports and loving them completely.