Player of the Week: Tristen Chaine

June 8th, 2018

Tristen Chaine “really grinded it out this year” as a senior member of the Lake Region varsity baseball team.

“As he always has done; shows up to practice, works hard, makes no excuses and does everything in his power to be successful,” Laker head coach Andrew Stacy said. “His bat control makes him one of the top #2 hitters you’ll see, can bunt, hit and run and drive a ball into the gaps. It really has been a pleasure watching him grow into the young man he is today.”

In recognition of his hard work, dedication and commitment to his team, Tristen has been selected by the Lake Region Athletic Boosters as the Hancock Lumber Player of the Week.

Athletes selected for this honor receive a specially-designed t-shirt donated by Hancock Lumber.

The Chaine File

Athlete: Tristen Chaine

Year in School: Senior

Hometown: Bridgton

Parents: Kelly Scammon and Michael Chaine

Sports you play: Baseball, basketball, soccer

School organizations: Varsity Club

Why did you choose to play baseball? I have always loved baseball from a young age. I learned I wanted to play since I watched my older brother play.

What is the most difficult part of the game? The most difficult part of the game is getting over a bad inning. You have to be able to forget what happened and help your team.

What do you enjoy the most about baseball? I enjoy that there is no time limit. Every other sport has a clock. In baseball, you get to set your own pace.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? I need to work on communication. Running into my own teammates is starting to hurt.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because people can’t win a game on their own, they need help from the team.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? Coach Stacy has been my coach since eighth grade. He has taught me so much over the past five years. He is one of the main reasons I am where I am now. He has really been amazing to all of us. I hope he knows how much he means to us.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? Great athlete, better person.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I think I will remember playing sports with the guys, and coming back against Fryeburg to beat them one last time.