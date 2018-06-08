Player of the Week: Mercedes Martin

June 8th, 2018

Mercedes Martin may be just a freshman, but the first-year tennis player has made an impression.

“What Mercedes has accomplished in such a short time is remarkable. It’s very rare to have a first-year player play at the level that Mercedes has taken her game to,” Lake Region varsity girls’ tennis coach Kim Peterson said. “She has a natural talent, yet works hard on her own to improve her game. Mercedes is a very coachable athlete.”

Mercedes played a very competitive second singles position this spring.

“She represents herself and our school in a positive manner, showing great sportsmanship and plays with a smile on her face,” Coach Peterson added. “As the season progressed, Mercedes started to win more points and more games showing her inner drive to become the best tennis player possible.”

In recognition of her hard work, dedication and commitment to his team, Mercedes has been selected by the Lake Region Athletic Boosters as the Hancock Lumber Player of the Week.

Athletes selected for this honor receive a specially-designed t-shirt donated by Hancock Lumber.

The Martin File

Athlete: Mercedes Martin

Year in School: Freshman

Hometown: Casco

Parents: Tonya and Bob Martin

Sports you play: Tennis and cross-country

School organizations: Art Club

Why did you choose to play tennis? I thought it would be fun to try something new.

What is the most difficult part of the game? Not getting frustrated at yourself if you accidentally hit the out or into the net.

What do you enjoy the most about tennis? Being able to play something fun with my friends instead of sitting inside playing cards or something.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? Positioning my body so the ball goes where I want and my serving. Sometimes, it doesn’t go in the service box.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because without teamwork, where would the tennis team be? Where would all the team sports be? If you can’t work together, you won’t have fun or success in what you’re doing.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? My coaches are kind of like another family to me. They mean so much to me. They see me at my worst and my best. They push me. They want me to succeed in what I’m doing. They want me to do my absolute best.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? Well, I want them to see me as a great athlete, but I don’t want people to judge me on how well I play. I want them to judge me on how hard I work to get there and how much I want to succeed.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I think I might remember myself working hard to get where I am. “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again,” — William Hickson.