Player of the Week: Matthew Mayo

October 12th, 2018

Defender Matthew Mayo has all the qualities that a coach looks for in a player.

“His teammates selected him as captain this year because he is a leader on and off the field,” Lake Region boys’ varsity soccer coach Ryan Harlow said. “Matthew leads the team in minutes played. This past week, we had three games in four days and he played incredible, earning Player of the Game twice.”

In recognition of his strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Matthew is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed t-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

Name: Matthew Mayo

Year in School: Senior

Hometown: Bridgton

Parents: John and Amy Mayo

Sports you play: Soccer, basketball, track

School organizations: Band, Chorus, Fall Drama, Spring Musical, National Honor Society, Varsity Club

School honors: District II Band and Chorus, All-State Chorus

Why did you choose to play soccer? I have been playing soccer since I was little. I have enjoyed it ever since. I enjoy being able to step up and put it all on the line to make a great defensive stop.

What is the most difficult part of the game? The most difficult part of the game is being able to forget about a loss or goal and to get back and play giving it a 110 percent effort.

What do you enjoy the most about soccer? I enjoy kicking the ball really far up the field and throwing the ball on a throw-in really far up the field.

What do you feel you need to work on? Taking my time and not rushing a play so I can see all of my options.

Why is teamwork important? A team cannot be successful without the trust and support of their team members. If they do not work together, then they cannot be successful.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? My coaches have taught me to not worry about making a mistake. It is about how one responds to a mistake that really counts.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want people to see me as someone that works hard and puts it all on the line, while also being positive and kind to his fellow teammates.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I will remember the long practices and the many friends I made because of them. I will also remember the feeling of the many night games and the cheering from the crowds, the intense atmosphere and the feeling of success of a great play or goal.