Player of the Week: Maggie Luce

February 3rd, 2017

Maggie Luce competes in multiple events as a member of the Lake Region varsity indoor track & field team, which takes time and commitment.

“She has balanced it well and found success by breaking personal records in all her events,” Lake Region Coach Mark Snow said. “Maggie is open to advice from peers and coaches, usually with a smile on her face. Her smile is contagious and uplifting to all. She is well-liked by her teammates and her opponents and is a delight to coach.”

In recognition of her strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Maggie is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.”

Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed t-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Luce File

Athlete: Maggie Luce

Year in School: Junior

Hometown: Sebago

Parents: Jason and Michelle Luce

Sports you play: Volleyball, track

School organizations: Varsity Club

Why did you choose to compete in track & field? My peers encouraged me to join the team.

What is the most difficult part of the sport? The most difficult part of track is mentally preparing myself before races and staying positive.

What do you enjoy the most? Everyone is so supportive and encouraging, and it is such a positive environment.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? I need to improve on my hurdling technique in order to get a new PR (personal record).

Why is teamwork important? Track is different because it is an individual sport, but we all push each other to be the best we can be.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? Coach Dors has had a great impact on my life, both athletically with my hurdling and by helping to shape me into the person I am today. Coach Snow and Coach Caron have been very supportive throughout the past two years and always push me to be my best.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want people to view me as hardworking and encouraging.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I will remember the friendships made with my teammates in both volleyball and track.