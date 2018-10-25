Player of the Week: Libby Blais

October 25th, 2018

As a freshman, Libby Blais has become the number one runner on the Lake Region varsity cross-country team.

“She’s a strong competitor with a desire to win,” Laker Coaches Kim and Kurt Peterson said. “She sets herself apart with her toughness and grit. She has a great sense of passion and perseverance for racing, which as a freshman is remarkable. Libby has a great running career ahead of her and will compete at the Regional meet (this Saturday at Twin Brook in Cumberland) for a shot at her first State race.”

In recognition of her strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Libby is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed t-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

Name: Libby Blais

Year in School: Freshman

Hometown: Naples

Parents: Shannon Blais and Della Blais

Sports you play: Cross-country

Why did you choose to run cross-country? I chose this sport not just because I love running, but because I love how I feel after I’m done running.

What is the most difficult part of cross-country? I would say not losing hope about finishing the race and to continue pushing yourself even when you have doubt.

What do you enjoy the most? What I enjoy the most about cross-country is not really the sport itself, but the cross-country team. I enjoy training hard with my team and working together. We are not just teammates, we are family.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? I need to work on pushing myself past my limits.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because it makes a team stronger. Without teamwork, you don’t have a team. Without a team, you don’t grow stronger, not just physically but mentally, as well.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? My coaches have had such a big impact on me. They have given me the love of the sport; they give me hope, not only in running but in general. I don’t know what I would do without them.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want people to see me as an athlete who trains, works hard for something I’m passionate about.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I think I will remember all of the training we put into running, all of the doubts and hopes of running a race. Most of all, how our team was more than just a team — we are family.