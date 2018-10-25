Player of the Week: Kayah McLean

October 25th, 2018

Kayah McLean has demonstrated great consistency with her setting, serving and hitting for the Lake Region varsity volleyball team.

“Kayah has demonstrated tenacity in her role as setter and middle hitter, often coming up with a clutch play when needed,” Coach Ryan Shible said. “Kayah is also a great role model for her team; as she regularly takes time during practices and games to fire up her teammates, recognizing when they may need a morale boost!”

In recognition of her strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Kayah is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed t-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

Name: Kayah McLean

Year in School: Senior

Hometown: Casco

Parents: Brian McLean and Renee Romero

Sports you play: Volleyball

School organizations: Varsity Club

Why did you choose to play volleyball? I moved to Texas during second grade. Everything was new and it was hard for me to make new friends. But then in seventh grade, I decided to play volleyball because my physical education coach said I was good.

What is the most difficult part of the game? Keeping your head up when the game isn’t going the way you planned.

What do you enjoy the most about volleyball? All the girls/friends I get to play with and scoring points on the other team.

What do you feel you need to work on? My setting. I had to step up for the position in the middle of the season and didn’t have much practice time.

Why is teamwork important? You can’t win the game by yourself. Working together makes you stronger.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? Believing in me and the rest of the team.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? A hard worker who never gives up.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? How I played hard with my fellow seniors to do our very best.