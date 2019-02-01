Player of the Week: Jarod Maher

February 1st, 2019

Jarod Maher has been one of Lake Region’s top sprinters this year, bouncing back well after being out last year with an injury.

“He is supportive of his teammates at meets and practices. Jarod has led the sprinters during some workouts and is one of the most helpful athletes we have,” Lake Region indoor track & field Coach Mark Snow said. “He often stays late to help the coaches clean up equipment. He is also willing to do other events, if needed, even if that detracts from his normal events.”

In recognition of his strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Jarod is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed t-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Maher File

Name: Jarod Maher

Year in School: Senior

Hometown: Sebago

Parents: Elizabeth Maher and Raymond Maher Jr.

Sports you play: Cross-country, indoor and outdoor track & field

School organizations: METS

Q. Why did you choose to compete in indoor track & field? I originally joined the team to stay in shape for other sports, but I ended up falling in love with track.

Q. What is the most difficult part of track & field? I think that the most difficult part is getting stronger and faster every week, pushing through soreness and fatigue to get better.

Q. What do you enjoy the most about the sport? My favorite thing is improving every week and getting personal records in my events.

Q. What do you feel you need to work on and why? I always need to get faster because I am constantly trying to improve and get better.

Q. Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because having teammates that motivate me truly makes me want to perform better. During practices, they push me to work harder and push me further than I thought was possible.

Q. What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? My coaches have taught me how to properly train and stretch to prevent injuries. My coaches’ big emphasis is stretching before practice and before events. They also value personal records a lot and that pushes me to work hard.

Q. How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I would want people to see me as a very hardworking athlete and a leader. I believe that I work very hard and I hope everybody sees that in me, as well.

Q. Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? The number one thing that I will remember about my high school sports career is when I tore my ACL and my rehab from it. When I tore my ACL, I was so scared that I would never be as strong as I was. This caused me to work really hard to get my strength back. I am now faster and stronger than I was before the injury. I am very proud of myself for that.