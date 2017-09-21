Player of the Week: Hannah Chadwick

September 21st, 2017

Hannah Chadwick is the “go to” person on the Lake Region varsity cross-country team.

“If you ask Hannah to do something, you know it will get done,” Laker Coaches Dan Dors and Kurt Peterson said. “Hannah is a person of fine character and someone who is first at practice and one of our hardest workers. She is a person of great responsibility.”

A third-year runner for the Lakers, who initially entered the high school as a soccer player, Hannah is the squad’s top female runner.

“She is improving with every meet. If she stays injury free, Hannah will have a very good year,” the coaches said. “She is a true student-athlete, a great person to coach.”

In recognition of her strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Hannah is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed T-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Chadwick File

Name: Hannah Chadwick

Year in School: Senior

Hometown: Sebago

Parents: David and Laurie Chadwick

Sports you play: Cross-country, Indoor and Outdoor Track

School organizations: National Honor Society, Varsity Club

Why did you choose to run cross-country? Because I love to compete rather than win/lose a game. I also chose this sport due to the team.

What is the most difficult part of X-C? The fact that when you start the race, you can’t stop; you just got to keep going no matter the pain.

What do you enjoy the most about the sport? Competing individually, and as a team. I also enjoy the bond our cross-country team has with one another, it’s not like any other team I have been on.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? My time, because I would like to get faster.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because while running, it always helps to have your team cheering you on, and without teamwork, it is harder to reach a goal.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? The biggest impact my coaches have had on me is pushing me to do more than I think I can do.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want people to view me as someone who doesn’t give up.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? The feeling of what it is like to finish a race, and the traditions the girls’ team has before the start of a race.