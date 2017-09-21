Player of the Week: Ethan Chadwick

September 21st, 2017

Ethan Chadwick may not be the top runner on the Lake Region varsity cross-country team, but through his commitment and dedication, he helps everyone else get better.

“His work ethic is second to none,” LR Coaches Dan Dors and Kurt Peterson said. “Ethan is a great person to build a team round.”

In his third season, Ethan has emerged as a team leader of a young, but talented group of runners.

“Always at practice, his leadership and encouragement has helped our younger runners improve,” the coaches said. “We nominated Ethan as our ‘Player of the Week’ because he is someone who works very hard in practice and is well respected by his teammates and coaches. A true team person — the team is always first.”

In recognition of his strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Ethan is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed T-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Chadwick File

Name: Ethan Chadwick

Year in School: Senior

Hometown: Sebago

Parents: David and Laurie Chadwick

Sports you play: Cross-country, basketball, outdoor track

School organizations: National Honor Society, Varsity Club, Interact Club, Student Council

Why did you choose cross-country? I chose this sport to get in shape.

What is the most difficult part of the sport? To push yourself to keep on going faster on runs, and to overcome cramps, soreness and injuries; also to never stop in the middle of a run.

What do you enjoy the most about X-C? I like the satisfaction after a big workout, because afterwards you can impress yourself and be like, ‘Wow, I just did that.’

What do you feel you need to work on and why? Running my absolute hardest at all times despite pains or being tired, because after a while of running, it is not a matter if you can do it or not, it is about how much I can push myself.

Why is teamwork important? Because the motivation of others running near you, yelling you can do it, will push you to become a better runner and to do the same for teammates while they are running.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? Becoming a better person for sure, because many of the lessons learned in cross-country from Coaches Dors and Peterson, I will have for the rest of my life.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? As someone who does not give up, and always tries his hardest.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? When I am running on the trails or on the road, having Coach Dors and Peterson yelling at me to give it my all from the gator or car. And to never give up on something once you have started it.