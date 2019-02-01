Player of the Week: Ellery Hunt

February 1st, 2019

Ellery Hunt was willing to take a chance on competing in indoor track & field, and it proved to be a very good decision.

“Ellery has been an indoor stalwart since her freshman year, and has been open to learning and understanding shot-put throwing techniques from the start, which is evident from her continued improvement in the event,” Lake Region Coach Dana Caron said. “Ellery is also a team leader. She can be relied on to help set up and lead drills, gather equipment, and assist newer teammates. I’m extremely happy to nominate Ellery for Player of the Week!”

In recognition of her strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Ellery is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed t-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Hunt File

Name: Ellery Hunt

Year in School: Junior

Hometown: Bridgton

Parents: Jessica and Kevin Hunt

Sports you play: Indoor and outdoor track & field

School organizations: ASTRA Club

School honors: National Honor Society

Q. Why did you choose indoor track & field? I chose to do indoor track my freshman year because I wanted to try something new, and over the years, I ended up loving it.

Q. What is the most difficult part of track & field? I find the most difficult thing is doing better each week, trying to beat my personal records.

Q. What do you enjoy the most about the sport? I enjoy the sport because you are playing for yourself. I also enjoy all of the people who play and the environment that comes with it.

Q. What do you feel you need to work on and why? I need to focus on not overthinking what I need to do because I tend to do that a lot.

Q. Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because they push you to be better, and also you can learn from what they do to become better yourself.

Q. What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? My coaches always want me to do better by telling me what I can do to become better.

Q. How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I would like people to see me as a hard worker, dedicated and positive.

Q. Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I will look back on all of the fun times that my friends and I have had at the meets and at practices. I will also look back at how happy I felt when I beat my previous records.