Player of the Week: Devyn Hatch

October 25th, 2018

A four-year cross-country runner, Devyn Hatch is a hard worker and very reliable.

“Devyn continues to improve his time and has a competitive spirit. Every time he lines up at the starting line, he’s determined to better his time,” Lake Region varsity cross-country coaches Kim and Kurt Peterson said. “Devyn is looking forward to running at Regionals to hopefully make it to the States. As a leader, he helps the younger runners to be better racers.”

In recognition of his strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Devyn is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed t-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

Name: Devyn Hatch

Year in School: Senior

Hometown: Bridgton

Parents: Shannon and Mark Hatch

Sports you play: Cross-country running, indoor/outdoor track & field

School organizations: National Honor Society

Why did you choose to run cross-country? Cross-country has the best family of any sports team. Everybody on the team has a purpose and is supported by our coaches and teammates.

What is the most difficult part of cross-country? From the time you arrive at practice until the time you leave, you must dedicate 100% of your effort in order to get better. Even at your house, you must stay disciplined and eat right and stay hydrated.

What do you enjoy the most? I like seeing the fruits of my labor during a race after the hours of running around the high school with my second family.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? There is always room for one more lap; there is always room for one more hill; there is always room to improve.

Why is teamwork important? If we don’t work together, support each other and challenge each other, we will not get a good score. Most importantly, if we do not do those things, the sanctity of our team bond will have been challenged.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? Over my four years, all of my coaches have wanted me to work as hard as I can to improve my times and overall running ability. Mr. and Mrs. Peterson and Coach Dors always emphasized academics before sports, and instilled in me a great work ethic.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I hope that I am viewed as a friend on the team, someone who can answer your questions about the sport, and someone who can give you words of encouragement.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I will remember Coach Pete and Coach Dors releasing yells of encouragement on the Gator, whether it be in the blistering heat of preseason or the bitter cold of mid-October practices. Most importantly, I will remember the family and bond I had with all my teammates and coaches.