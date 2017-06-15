Player of the Week: Cody Doucette

June 15th, 2017

Cody Doucette was a key member of the Lake Region indoor track & field team’s junior division, running the 400 and 200 meters. By the end of the season, he was able to break one minute in the 400.

“The minute barrier was a hurdle early on in the outdoor season, but Cody diligently continued training for the event. Over the last few weeks, he has gone from just under a minute to qualifying for the state championships,” LR Coach Mark Snow said. “Beyond this success on the track, Cody is polite, courteous and exemplary of the values we strive for each team member to have.”

In recognition of his strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Cody is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed T-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Doucette File

Name: Cody Doucette

Year in School: Sophomore

Hometown: Bridgton

Parents: Scott and Brenda Doucette

Sports you play: Cross-country, indoor and outdoor track & field

Why did you choose to compete in track & field? I chose to do this sport because my friends really wanted me to join a sport that I would be good at.

What is the most difficult part of track & field? The most difficult part of running track and field is the final stretch. You feel like your legs want to give out, but you have to keep pushing.

What do you enjoy the most about the sport? The moment when you finish a race and all the athletes are congratulating each other. There are no rivalries. Everyone thinks everybody else is great.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? I feel I need to work on my form more because someday I hope to break a school record and have my name on the record board.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because when you’re about to give up and you hear the entire team cheer you on, there is no way you can give up.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? The biggest impact my coaches have had on me is everyone is worth cheering for.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want people to view me more as a team player rather than as an individual athlete.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I feel like I will remember the bus rides home the most because everyone is so excited about how they did and everyone is singing along to some goofy song.