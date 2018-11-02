Player of the Week: CJ Ferguson

November 2nd, 2018

When first-year Lake Region varsity boys’ soccer coach Ryan Harlow was asked to describe his goalie, he simply said, “CJ Ferguson is a special player.”

“I had the opportunity to work with him last season, which made the transition easier for me this season. CJ was named captain the last two season because of his influence on and off the field,” Coach Harlow said. “He worked really hard over summer and preseason to improve his game, which showed this season. He nearly cut his goals against in half this season, that lead us to be more competitive this season.”

CJ hopes to continue playing soccer at the next level next fall, and the Laker coaching staff wishes him the best of luck!

In recognition of his strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, CJ is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed t-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

Name: CJ Ferguson

Year in School: Senior

Hometown: Bridgton

Parents: Maureen and Matt Ferguson

Sports you play: Soccer, basketball

Why did you choose to play soccer? I’ve played soccer since before elementary school. I’ve always loved the sport.

What is the most difficult part of the game? Everything moves really fast. There is not a lot of down time.

What do you enjoy the most about soccer? The bonds I’ve created with my teammates.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? I need to work on communicating with everyone on the field.

Why is teamwork important? Everyone on the team needs to work together in order to succeed.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? I have had two coaches in my four years and both of them have constantly taught me things at every practice.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want them to see someone who is passionate about the sport they play.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? How close I was with my teammates and how our bond was like no other team.