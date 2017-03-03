Player of the Week: Chandler True

March 3rd, 2017

Chandler True has been a basketball gym rat for as long as her dad can remember.

She has developed all aspects of her game, from being a dangerous 3-point shooter to being able to aggressively drive to the rim. Along with backcourt mate Kristen Huntress, Chandler also does the little things that have helped Lake Region reach the Class B semifinals and winners of 13 games this season.

“She has worked very hard (at her game) for many years. Her improvement has been tremendous,” said her varsity coach and dad, Paul True. “When you look back over the last couple of weeks (in the regular season), she came up big, especially in the Wells game. I have been proud of her effort. She is usually second fiddle, and I felt it was the right time to recognize her for her efforts.”

In recognition of her strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Chandler is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.”

Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed t-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The True File

Athlete: Chandler True

Year in School: Junior

Hometown: Naples

Parents: Paul and Billie Jean True

Sports you play: Soccer and basketball

School organizations: National Honor Society, Varsity Club, Class Secretary

School honors: Honor roll, NHS

Why did you choose to play basketball? Basketball has always been a part of my family. Watching my dad coach while I was younger inspired me to play the sport, as well.

What is the most difficult part of the game? The most difficult part of the game for me is staying in the game mentally. I often fear failure.

What do you enjoy the most about basketball? I enjoy playing the sport that involves so much teamwork and collaboration. In order to be successful, you need a strong team and I’m fortunate enough to have that.

What do you feel you need to work on? I need to work on not getting down and stressed when things aren’t going my way in the game.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because you cannot achieve much without the support from others. When working together, everyone achieves more.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? I have been so fortunate to have my dad and Coach Banks. They continue to push my teammates and I every day. They always expect more, which allows us to build strong work ethic.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want people to view me as an athlete that cares so much for the game and my teammates. I want to be viewed as a leader that pushes others and holds one another accountable.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I will remember the friendships gained and the life lessons I learned from playing a sport.