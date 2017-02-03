Player of the Week: Cameron Meserve

February 3rd, 2017

Cameron Meserve is indoor track’s version of baseball’s utility fielder — someone capable of performing multiple tasks.

“Cameron runs all distances, from 200 meters to two miles. He gives us many options when planning out a meet,” Lake Region Coach Mark Snow said. “Cameron trains hard and races even harder. He is determined to put everything he has into each race.”

His all-out efforts rub off on the team.

“The team rallies with him and behind him,” Coach Snow added. “Cameron inspires everyone to do their very best. Every coach should be blessed to have such a devoted athlete.”

In recognition of his strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Cameron is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.”

Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed t-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Meserve File

Athlete: Cameron Meserve

Year in School: Sophomore

Hometown: Bridgton

Parents: Mike and Jen Meserve

Sports you play: Cross-Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track

School organizations: Varsity Club

Why did you choose to compete in indoor track & field? I chose to run cross-country and track because I like to run and I like to be competitive.

What is the most difficult part of track & field? Trying to get mentally-focused before a race.

What do you enjoy the most? I enjoy being competitive.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? I need to work on becoming bigger, stronger and faster.

Why is teamwork important? You need teamwork to win, you can’t win by yourself.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? The biggest impact my coaches have had on me is pushing me to be better.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? Somebody who is willing to do anything for the team.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? I will remember the meets with my teammates.