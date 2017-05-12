Player of the Week: Brennan Bass

May 12th, 2017

Brennan Bass is a very hardworking kid. Even when he is dog tired, he still gives 100%.

“Brennan started the year as a midfielder and we had a need at defense and at faceoffs. We moved him to defense, but also gave him faceoff responsibilities,” Lake Region varsity boys’ lacrosse coach Josh Plowman said. “He takes the faceoff then goes to defense. He has really excelled at both, especially for a freshman.”

Brennan helped lead the Lakers to a 17-4 win over St. Dom’s with 11 ground balls and three assists, while dominating at faceoff.

Against Wells, he recorded three ground balls and won a majority of faceoffs in a 8-6 loss.

In recognition of his strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Brennan is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed T-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

The Bass File

Name: Brennan Bass

Year in School: Freshman

Hometown: Bridgton

Parents: Melissa Richardson, Kevin Bass, Jon Richardson

Sports you play: Soccer, basketball, lacrosse

Why did you choose to play lacrosse? I decided to play lacrosse because I like the aggressive aspect of it and I enjoy the teamwork it takes to win a game.

What is the most difficult part of the game? The most difficult part of lacrosse is staying calm during a tough game.

What do you enjoy the most about lacrosse? What I enjoy most is the strength it takes to play this sport. It really makes you push yourself and the team work.

What do you feel you need to work on and why? I feel like I could work on everything because there is always room to improve and always things I could work on.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because it makes the team stronger and harder to beat.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? The biggest impact my coaches have had on me is showing me what hard work really means.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want people to view me as an athlete that pushes himself and works hard to improve his team.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? In 10 years, I want to look back and know I tried my hardest on the field 110% of the time.