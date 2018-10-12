Player of the Week: Becca Roy

October 12th, 2018

Sophomore Becca Roy has become a difference maker this fall because of her hard work and solid play as a center back. She has stepped up and earned a well-deserved starting spot on the Lake Region girls’ varsity soccer team this year.

“Her hard work and dedication has changed her game immensely in the seven or so short weeks I have coached her. In those seven weeks, I have seen an unconfident and timid player transform into the hard tackling, never give up, great decision-making center back we have today,” Laker Coach David Jaeger said. “Becca’s ability to step up and fill an important gap in our line has allowed me to push senior Brooke Harriman farther up field and also given us a few more options in front of goal. This one change helped to jumpstart our offense and really breathe a little life into our game. I believe that Becca deserves this award, not only because of what she has done by filling a needed position, but instead how her decision to step up her game has affected the rest of our team.”

Becca is a silent leader. She may not be a “captain” in name, however her hard work and personal expectations help to set the bar high for how Laker players should all expect to play, Coach Jaeger said.

“Not everyone has the ability to make such an impact every game, however every time she steps on the field, I can tell she wants to push just a little harder. That is the type of attitude that shows much maturity, and one that I as a coach respect very much,” he added. “Center back is not a flashy position. They don’t score the goals. They don’t make the assists, but a solid center back makes all the difference in big games. I wanted to take this opportunity to recognize a player who puts everything on the line every game and asks for no recognition in return. To that end, I felt that Becca Roy is well deserved in receiving the girls’ soccer Player of the Week.”

In recognition of her strong work ethic, determination, commitment and good sportsmanship, Becca is this week’s Boosters and Hancock Lumber “Player of the Week.” Each week, a Lake Region athlete is recognized for his/her dedication (does more than what is asked), work ethic, coachability and academic good standing. Recipients receive a specially-designed T-shirt, sponsored by Hancock Lumber.

Name: Becca Roy

Year in School: Sophomore

Hometown: Bridgton

Parents: Deb and Chris Roy

Sports you play: Soccer and lacrosse

School organizations: Interact Club, Class Officer

Why did you choose to play soccer? I chose to play soccer because it has been something I’ve loved to play my whole life. Some of my closest friends play soccer, making it even more fun!

What is the most difficult part of the game? The most difficult part for me is to not let mistakes I make in a game continue to affect me throughout the rest of the game.

What do you enjoy the most about soccer? What I enjoy the most is the excitement and fun that comes along with winning or playing well as a team. When everyone works well together, it makes it fun and enjoyable.

What do you feel you need to work on? I feel that I need to work on being more confident in my decisions while playing. I tend to overthink and second guess myself, and that causes me to make silly mistakes that I wouldn’t have made if I played with more confidence.

Why is teamwork important? Teamwork is important because without it a team will never be able to play to their best ability. No one player can win a game alone, it has to be done as a team.

What is the biggest impact your coach(es) have had on you? My coaches biggest impact on me has been them always expecting the best from me. This has helped me to improve as a player.

How do you want people to view you as an athlete? I want people to view me as an athlete that always is working hard, is respectful and is a great teammate.

Ten years from now, when you look back on your high school sports career, what do you think you will remember most? In 10 years, I think I will remember how much fun I have with my teammates. From team dinners, sleepovers and bus rides to practices, pre-game warmups and game time, my teammates and I are always having fun. I think the friendships I have made through high school sports will always be something that I am thankful for and will remember forever.