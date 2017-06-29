Philip M. Chaplin

June 29th, 2017

Philip M. “Louie” Chaplin of Naples, and most recently of Anson, passed on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia F. Chaplin.

He is survived by his five sisters; his children, Myron Chaplin and Stacy Perry; and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Phil was a retired heavy machinery operator, who was well known for working hard and playing harder. Those who knew him knew they could count on him to lend a helping hand or, as an avid hunter and fisherman, deliver a meal of venison, brook trout or fiddleheads in their times of need. Some of his other favorite pastimes included telling stories, reading, stargazing and going for long drives.

Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2017 at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at the Chaplin Family Cemetery at 177 Chaplin’s Mill Road, Naples.

The service will be followed immediately by a celebration of life at the South Bridgton Congregational Church, 16 Fosterville Road, Bridgton. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Dr. Christina L. Chaplin Scholarship, 78 Kimball Corner Rd., Naples, ME 04055.