FORT PIERCE, FLA. — Philip M. Allen Sr., 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

Phil was born in Harrison, Maine, to the late Harry and Hazel Littlehale Allen on April 9, 1936. He grew up in North Bridgton and Harrison, and flourished on the Bridgton Academy Basketball team, graduating in 1954. Phil served in the U.S. Army from 1955–57 in Battery D of the 49th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion. He was recognized as a “sharpshooter,” received the Good Conduct Medal, and was proud to be the pitcher on his Battalion softball team. In 1957 he joined CMP and worked as a first class lineman until his early retirement in 1991.

He was a 32nd degree Mason and Past Master of Tyrian Lodge #73 in Mechanic Falls.

Phil married Dail Bosworth Day in 1982, and together they shared a blended family of five boys and two girls. They enjoyed traveling to Yellowstone National Park, Las Vegas, Nashville, Okinawa (Japan), Mexico and, most recently, to Honduras. Phil was a wonderful husband, caring father, proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He passionately supported his children and grandchildren at tons of sporting events and other activities. Phil was an avid deer hunter and a patient fisherman. He particularly enjoyed an annual camping and fishing trip to Aziscohos Lake with his late son, Mark, and his wife Sonya.

In his Florida retirement community he excelled at tennis, golf and Patang. His family loved to hear him sing and play the guitar, and he was a clever cribbage player. Phil was a die-hard New England Patriots fan, always followed NCAA Women’s Softball and UConn Women’s basketball, and could be found watching old western movies on rainy days.

Phil is survived by his wife, Dail; daughters Kim Mussatti, and Kristin and Ray Millett; son Phil Jr. and Jill; stepsons Richard (Larry) Day II and Kathy, Darik Day and Sandra, and Wade Day; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 33 South High Street, Bridgton, on Sunday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Dementia Society of America at dementiasociety.org