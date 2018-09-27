September 27th, 2018

WINDHAM — Peter J. Morrell, 62, of Windham, passed away suddenly on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

Peter was born on Nov. 10, 1955. Peter grew up on his family farm in Windham. He honorably served six years in the United States Marine Corp.

Peter loved playing golf, it was a hobby that he enjoyed very much. He also loved playing cards and poker with his friends, and spending time with his family members as much as he could. Peter had a big heart and was always the person that would help you out if you needed. He is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Peter was predeceased by his father, James Morrell of Windham.

He is survived by his mother, A. Josie Morrell of Windham; brothers Edwin Morrell of Florida and John Morrell of Windham; sister, Martha Poland of Casco; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were held on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at Smith Cemetery, located near the Windham Rotary.

To express condolences and to participate in Peter’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com