Percy E. Coombs, 89

July 26th, 2018

LEWISTON — Percy Edward Coombs, 89, of Fryeburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Central Maine Medical Center with his family by his side.

He was born in Fryeburg on Nov. 14, 1928, the son of Percy W.L. and Carolyn Hill Coombs. He graduated from Fryeburg Academy and served in Korea in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1952. He married Arlene MacKay on April 30, 1955, and had been a carpenter, building homes for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and puzzles. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Family was very important to him.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Arlene Coombs of Fryeburg; his son, Robert Edward Coombs of Fryeburg; his daughters, Linda Emmerson of Madison, N.H. and Susan Wiggin of Fryeburg; his three grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Frank Coombs; and his sister, Lemmie Traver.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Fryeburg Rescue, PO Box 177, Fryeburg, ME 04037.

Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.woodfuneralhome.org