April 12th, 2017

BOWDOINHAM — Pauline V. Ross, 76, of Bowdoinham died Saturday, April 8, 2017 after a long illness. She was at Freeport Nursing Home with her loving sisters and a dear friend, Leslie (Tubby) Verrill, at her side.

Polly was born in Bridgton on Nov. 26, 1940, a daughter of Ruth and Charles E. Kimball Sr. She attended local schools in Bridgton.

Polly was a homemaker, enjoyed her loving dog (Herbie), watching movies and her beautiful red cardinals and talking every day to her sister. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.

Besides her parents, Polly was predeceased by her husband, John F. Ross II; two brothers and two sisters.

Surviving Polly is her only son, John F. Ross III of Hudson, Fla.; sisters, Shirley Bryant of Brunswick, Nancy Arris of Bridgton, Linda Adams of Bridgton, Betty Andrews of Waterford; brothers, Charles E. Kimball Jr. of Gray and Eddie Kimball of Bridgton; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren of Topsham; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Freeport Nursing Home, 3 E. Main St., Freeport, ME 04032.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant Street, Richmond.