February 13th, 2017

SOUTH PORTLAND — Pauline T. Morris, 104, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Maine Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born Oct. 24, 1912, in Bloomfield, Vt., and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Lillian Taylor.

She lived in North Stratford, Vt., until they came to Portland when she was 10. She graduated from Portland High School in 1933, and worked as a court stenographer until she married her high school sweetheart, Alexander Morris (now deceased), in 1935. They had three children.

Pauline was an accomplished pianist and also learned to play the organ when she was 89. During World War II, she worked at the shipyard as a pipe coverer. In the later years, after the children grew up, she worked at Cunningham Construction Co. as a stenographer and bookkeeper until she retired at 68. She spent her many, many retirement years knitting, crocheting and enjoying her many grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Pauline is survived by her daughter, Christine Swasey; her two grandsons, including Richard Swasey Jr. of Brownfield; as well as six great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her two sons, Robert and Gordon.

A requiem Mass was celebrated by the Rev. Samuel M. Logan and assisted by the Rev. Prior Kevin LaMarre on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at St. Paul’s Church, 279 Congress Street, Portland. A reception was held in the parish hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Paul’s via mail.