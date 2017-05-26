New Sebago town manager named

May 26th, 2017

By Wayne E. Rivet

Staff Writer

SEBAGO — For 29 years, Michele Bukoveckas has been involved in the municipal sector.

She was the Welfare Director for the City of Saco for 10 years.

As of this June, she will have been Sebago’s town clerk and tax collector for 19 years.

When the town manager position became vacant with the retirement of Jim Smith at the end of June, Bukoveckas applied for the job.

“I felt it was a great opportunity to expand on what I’ve learned over the years,” she said.

Last week, Sebago selectmen appointed Bukoveckas as the town’s new manager, effective July 1, 2017.

In making the announcement, Board Chairman Ann Farley said that, “Michele brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position and has earned the full trust and confidence of the board of selectmen and as such we anticipate a smooth transition under her leadership.”

Farley noted that in addition to her duties as clerk, Bukoveckas has played a “key role in developing the municipal budget and Town Report over her many years of service to the town.”

A graduate of the University of New England, Bukoveckas expressed her “honor” in being selected and added that she is “truly excited with this opportunity and will work tirelessly on behalf of the town and its wonderful citizens.”

Bukoveckas is married (husband Walter, 29 years) and has one, adult child (26 years old, who lives in Biddeford with her husband). She resides in neighboring East Baldwin. Her interests include running marathons, playing a few rounds of golf and reading.

When asked what strengths she will bring to the job, Bukoveckas responded, “I believe my biggest strength is fiscal management in addition to time management and multitasking.”

The News posed the following questions to the new manager:

Q. What do you see as your biggest challenges over the next six months to a year?

MB. This is a difficult question because, when the players change, so does the game. It is difficult to predict what will happen.

Q. How will you approach those challenges?

MB. I intend to approach each challenge individually and methodically.

Q. What do you look forward to the most?

MB. I am looking forward to working with the department heads, staff, residents and taxpayers to continue making Sebago a great place to live.

Q. What do you see as the major issues facing the town over the next six months?

MB. Last year, Sebago started the process of withdrawing from SAD 61. This process is very involved and eventually, Sebago voters will vote to either stay or withdraw from the district. (Update: The last SAD 61 withdrawal proposal provided to Sebago’s Withdrawal Committee has been accepted.)

Q. What do you believe most prepared you for this moment?

MB. I believe my experiences as a town clerk/tax collector and interfacing with the public have been a gateway to preparing me for this new adventure.