Narcan used to revive overdosed man at recreation area

August 4th, 2017

NAPLES — An Otisfield man was revived Sunday afternoon when Naples Rescue personnel and a sheriff’s deputies administered doses of Narcan at a recreational area.

At 6:39 p.m., deputies and rescue personnel were sent to a Songo Locks recreational area after receiving a report of a male, who was not breathing due to an overdose.

Deputies found the 26-year-old man down and not responsive. Deputies administered a 4mg dose of Narcan and performed lifesaving measures until Naples Rescue arrived. Naples Rescue personnel gave another 2mg dose of Narcan, which was able to revive the overdosed male.

The male was transported to the Bridgton Hospital. Deputies recovered narcotics on scene. The case is under investigation.