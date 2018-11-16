Nancy R. Dion, 68

November 16th, 2018

SWEDEN — Nancy Rae (Bean) Dion, 68, of Sweden, passed away Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Bridgton Hospital, surrounded by family.

She was born Dec. 27, 1949, in Portland, to George and Eleanor Bean. She lived on Peaks Island before moving to Portland and graduating from Portland High School. Nancy loved roller skating and later graduated from Head Hunters Cosmetology School. Nancy lived in Windham for much of her adult life and was a licensed preschool and daycare provider for many years. After retiring, she became a foster parent, and had a passion for raising exotic birds with her best friend Gail Larsen. She was also a member of the D.A.R.

As per Nancy's request, she enjoyed attending her Celebration of Life with family at Bridgton Hospital on Oct. 30, 2018, as her final good-bye. Nancy's life partner, Dale Smith of Sweden, whom she regarded as her soul mate and loved traveling with, cared for her throughout her illness.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents a brother George infant sister and her first husband David Robert Dion Sr. Surviving her are: her son, David Robert Dion Jr. and his wife Shannon Dion of Windham; a sister, Delores “Lori” Harrington and her husband Dan of South Portland; daughter-in-law Cheryl Ackerson and her husband David; son-in-law Adam Smith and his wife Suzanne; son-in-law Thomas Smith and his wife Shari; six grandchildren: Brianna, Charlotte, Jansen, Karyn, Savannah and Wyatt; nieces Dawn and Jamie Harrington and nephew "Skeet" Harrington, all of South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Androscoggin Kidney Center; 1100 Minot Avenue, Auburn, ME 04210, phone (207) 795-1315.