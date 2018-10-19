Muriel G. Borne, 91

October 19th, 2018

HARRISON — Muriel Geraldine “Gerri” Borne, 91, of Harrison, formerly of Schenectady, N.Y., died Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in the care of her sister, Roberta Cardone at her home in Harrison, Maine.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of James Augustus and Irene Agatha (Layburn) Vlaun and attended Queens schools.

On June 17, 1950, Gerri married Raymond Louis Borne at the St. Benedict Joseph Labré Church in Richmond Hill, N.Y.

Gerri was a loving homemaker for her husband, Ray. His work took them to various places and home locations including Richmond Hill and Amityville N.Y., Philadelphia, Pa. and Hainesville, N.J., until the time of Ray’s death on May 2, 1979.

Following Ray’s death, Gerri went to work for a short time at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia, before finally relocating to Schenectady in 1984. In Schenectady, she made the Church of St. John the Evangelist parish her life’s work as the Pastoral Care Director, and was once recognized with the following: “Gerri's” leadership as Pastoral Care Director for 2000 families has been an inspiration to all who know and work with her…she never lost sight of her chosen ministry — her work with the elderly, the homebound, and those in need. Her innovative ideas and programs have been heralded throughout the church, community, and the Diocese. Gerri is a humble woman, a true servant of those in need, and a role model for all wishing to make a difference through little acts of kindness…”

Gerri was an avid reader and collector of stamps, coins and salt and pepper shakers. She loved angels, horses and was a tremendous cook and baker. One of her greatest talents was in needlepoint and crewel work as she created many splendid pieces of art that have come to be precious family keepsakes.

She is survived by two sisters, Sister Joan G. Vlaun O.P. of Schenectady, N.Y., and Roberta “Bobbi” Cardone of Harrison; nieces and nephews, Deborah Crooke and her husband, Richard, William M. Fitzgerald and his wife, Donna, Scott T. Fitzgerald, Guy Fitzgerald and his fiancé, Kristina Ziemak, Cynthia M. Fiargo and her husband, William, Thomas J. Cardone and his wife, Gail and Jeffrey Cardone; goddaughter, Teresa Pedone; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ray; a sister, Norma Fitzgerald; brothers-in-law, William Fitzgerald and Vincent P. Cardone.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be co-celebrated by Rev. John Provost and Rev. Richard Carlino, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 806 Union St., Schenectady, N.Y., where family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. A memorial service at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. High St., Bridgton, Maine, will be held at a later date (to be announced). Interment will be at the Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton, ME 04009.

