Mill land sale prompts citizen petition drive to change process

April 13th, 2018

By Wayne E. Rivet

Staff Writer

The sale of town-owned property at the Saunders Mill site to the developer of a proposed 68-unit hotel has sparked a petition drive to require a competitive bid process.

In question is Bridgton selectmen’s decision to sell .75 acres (town-owned), which was used by the former dowel mill as a storage place for logs, to developer Justin McIver. Selectmen chose to use authorization granted by voters in approving Article 29 at the annual June town meeting (2017) to dispose of surplus property.

Article 29 reads, “To authorize the Board of Selectmen to sell town-owned land that the Board of Selectmen has determined to be surplus, and to conduct the sale of such land by sealed bid, public auction or through an agent or multiple listing, whichever the Board of Selectmen deems to be in the best interest of the town, and to deliver a quit-claim deed to the successful purchaser. The net proceeds of any sale shall be deposited into the town’s General Fund.”

McIver, owner of Main Echo Homes, approached selectmen on March 27 to purchase the parcel, which Town Manager Robert Peabody described as “rear land accessed by an easement over an abutting property.” An unsolicited offer was made and discussed by selectmen in executive session, which is allowable under state law. A counter offer and conditions were put forth, Peabody said. Ultimately, the town sold the property for $20,000.

Peabody noted that the “town did not accept the full offer and did not convey the land along the Mill Pond.” Those who organized the petition drive claim the property was sold below market value, and failed to give abutters an opportunity to submit a bid on the property.

“No appraisal was done, though the following considerations come into play — rear land, limited access, probably only of value to an abutter, Shoreland Zoning impacts,” Peabody said in questions e-mailed by The News. The town manager also noted that the .75 acres was not assessed as a separate parcel.

At their advertised April 11 meeting (agenda materials are public documents, the manager noted), selectmen voted 5–0 to sell the property and directed Peabody to sign a purchase and sales agreement (public record). A quit-claim deed was issued.

Tom Smith, who owns property on Kennard Street, called into question the sale (see guest column regarding the hotel project in this week’s print edition).

“As the property was not advertised in The Bridgton News or publicly made known to be for sale; abutters with a strong interest in acquiring this land had no idea it was available, despite provisions for such public notification in the town ordinance. Given the interest in this property, it is also likely the town may have sold it for a better price,” Smith said.

While Board Chairman Greg Watkins said officials handled the sale in what their view was in the “best interest of the town,” Selectman Robert McHatton, who voted to sell the property but was recovering from surgery at the time of the initial executive session, believes the process used “certainly leaves a cloud on the (log yard) sale…No doubt about it.” McHatton also pointed out that selectmen have used the same process numerous times during his long tenure in either disposing of town-owned land or reaching agreements on “swaps” of parcels with abutters.

Last week, a group of local residents gathered signatures to place the following article on this June’s annual town warrant:

In regards to disposing town-owned surplus properties, “All town-owned properties to be sold shall be sold by announced auction and shall be advertised in The Bridgton News, on the town website and via all social media platforms controlled by the town for a minimum of 30 days. The minimum sales price shall be no less than 70 percent of market value. Abutters shall be given written notice.”

To be included on the warrant, 239 signatures were required on the petition, and the petition had to be submitted by this Friday, April 13. At press time Wednesday morning, the petition had yet to be received.