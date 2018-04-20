April 20th, 2018

Michelle M. Boudreau-Nihan, 52, of Wilmington, Mass. and Naples, formerly of East Boston, Mass. passed away on Sunday, April 15, 2018, with family by her side after a year-long battle with heart disease.

She was the beloved wife of Michael Nihan.

She was born on Feb. 8, 1966, the loving daughter of George E. Boudreau of Medway and the late Marie (Cottreau).

Michelle was a financial analyst at Syneron-Candela in Wayland, Mass. She was a former employee at FedEx and W.N. Proctor Co.

Michelle had an unmatched love for life. She enjoyed spending all of her free time in Naples with her husband, Mike, and especially loved to entertain family and friends there. She was a great communicator, and had friends near and far that she always kept in close contact. She made everyone feel special. She will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by sisters Kimberly Yukon of Texas and Laurie Gallotto of Medway, Mass.; a nephew and two nieces; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks Street, East Boston, on Saturday, April 21, at 10 a.m. Please go directly to the church. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours will be held at Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Square), East Boston, on Friday, April 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. Indoor parking and entrance to funeral home available from 340 Bremen Street.