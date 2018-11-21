Michelle L. Nagy, 62

November 21st, 2018

BROWNFIELD — Michele Lea Nagy, 62, of Brownfield, formerly of Green Brook, N.J., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

Michele was born Sept. 2, 1956, in New Brunswick, N.J., daughter of Audrey and Lloyd. She graduated from East Brunswick High School and then made her home in Green Brook, N.J., where she was a volunteer EMT for many years.

Michele worked primarily in child care, helping raise dozens of children over the years. Additionally, her business Murals and More allowed her to express her artistic side, bringing smiles to all who’ve seen her work throughout central Jersey. She was a caring woman who enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She and John moved to their dream home in Brownfield in 2006.

Michele was predeceased by her husband, John Nagy, of 44 years.

She is survived by her children, John Nagy, Jr. (of numerous Air Force bases), Michael Nagy of Alexander, N.D. and Arielle Nagy of Maine. Michele will be lovingly remembered by her seven grandchildren.

There will be a private ceremony for friends and family. Arrangements are in the care of the Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg. Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family at www.woodfuneralhome.org