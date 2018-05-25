Michael J. Molloy, 60

May 25th, 2018

PORTLAND — Michael J. “Muggy” Molloy, 60, of Harrison, died Wednesday morning, May 16, 2018, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born on June 9, 1957, in Concord, Mass., a son of William and Christine (Lampinen) Molloy. He graduated from Maynard High School in 1975, and went on to graduate from Mitchell College in New London, Conn.

After a short time at Northeastern University, and taking a “long-cut” to the west where he was going to continue his education, Mike took a job at what was the Cracked Platter in Harrison in 1977 as a breakfast cook. 12 years later, he took ownership, with the family of the Caswell House running the restaurant on Main St. in Harrison until November of 2014.

On Oct. 14, 2006, Mike married Kathleen Koss and she worked alongside him at the restaurant.

He enjoyed all sports, taking particular interest in New England sports teams. He was a former member of the United Bikers of Maine, the Harrison Bocce League and, at one time served on the Harrison Planning Board. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, taking his granddaughter Karlie swimming and annual vacation trips to Gloucester, Mass.

He is survived by his mother, Christine Molloy of Waterford; his wife Kathy of Harrison; daughters, Bridgette Nadeau of Norway, Marcie Bryant and her husband Shayne of Windham, and Ashley Koss of Windham; grandchildren, Karlie Nadeau, Nola Bryant and Braycen Freese; a sister, Maureen Andreou and her husband George of Grovetown, Georgia; two nephews, a niece and two grandnieces. He was predeceased by his father Bill, and a beloved dog, Himshe.

Family and friends were invited to visiting hours from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 20, 2018, at the Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris. A funeral service was held at the funeral home on Monday, May 21 at 11 a.m. Interment followed at the Harrison Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mike’s family asks that you set off some fireworks in his memory, or donations may be made to the Harrison Lutheran Cemetery Association, Harrison, Maine. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Mike’s family at www.chandlerfunerals.com