Mary E. Geyer, 86

November 17th, 2017

EAST BALDWIN — Mary Emily Geyer, 86, passed away on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born in Brunswick on Aug. 4, 1931, the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Savage.

After attending Brunswick schools, Mary went on to raise her family. With the help of her family, the Geyers operated Purity Spring Farm in Scarborough.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, watching TV, puzzles and playing cards, and was a member of the Scarborough Lions Club.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold Geyer Sr.; and her siblings, Olive, Harriett and Florence.

Mary is survived by her children, Charlie Geyer of Porter, Mary Hunt of Buxton and “Bud” Geyer of East Baldwin; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Bar Mills Community Church, Hermit Thrush Drive, in Buxton. Rev. Malcolm Hall will officiate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, Cornish. Online condolence messages can be submitted at: www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 51 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.