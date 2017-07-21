Martin repeats at Sebago Fun Run

July 21st, 2017

SEBAGO — It was a great morning for the run — not too hot and not raining, it was just right at the annual Sebago Days Family Fun Run.

Erik Martin of Naples repeated as the winner in 12 minutes 26 seconds over the two-mile out-and-back course on Route 11, while Liza Mockeridge of Ann Arbor, Mich. finished strong as the first female to cross the finish line in 14 minutes 26 seconds.

Race organizers Marie and Jeff Cutting thank all participants and supporting families, as well as the Sebago Days Committee and race volunteers — Michele Rowe, Maureen Harriman, Linda Christensen and Harvey Dutil. Thanks also to Ben Mckenney and All Star Graphics for their donations.

Here’s how runners and walkers finished:

Erik Martin, 12:26 Tim Moore, 12:50 Ethan Chadwick, 13:25 Matt Marston, 13:30 Kevin Murphy, 13:33 Mark Snow, 13:43 Stephen Nickerson, 13:57 Frank Marston Jr., 14:07 Liza Mockeridge, 14:26 Cyndee Gruden, 15:11 Chris Lees, 15:28 Justin Lees, 15:47 Arthur Donohue, 16:09 Brian Kavanaugh, 16:10 Nicolai Russo, 16:22 Everett Yannelli, 16:31 Kimberly Kelly, 16:38 Kristin Cefalo, 16:40 Sasha Gruden, 16:51 Hannah Chadwick, 16:55 Tori Girardin, 16:56 Lauren Nickerson-Upfold, 17:26 Daniel Crouse, 17:27 Elton Dutil, 17:28 Ashley Martin, 18:20 Katie Kavanaugh, 18:21 Kevin Kavanaugh, 18:25 Tim Donahue, 18:29 Alexander Amrhein, 18:43 Andrew Amrhein, 18:44 Shelby-Lynne Sheldrick, 18:45 Kira Cocorochio, 18:46 Joseph Mongiardo, 18:47 Kelly Winslow, 18:48 Ian Brogan, 18:54 Allison Hurlburt, 19:04 Tim Orcutt, 19:32 Lily Orcutt, 19:32 Alina Marston, 19:35 Bella Smith, 19:36 Sarah Hutcheson, 19:43 Marnie Cocorochio, 19:47 John Cocorochio, 19:48 John Lynch, 19:50 Beverly Willey, 19:53 Colleen Lepre, 19:55 Emory Westburg, 20:02 Liz Westburg, 20:03 Helena Sheldrick, 20:10 Dave Sheldrick, 20:11 Katie Davis, 20:12 Jeremy Longden, 20:26 Annika Amrhein, 20:30 Leann Fitzgerald, 20:31 Judy Maguire, 20:34 Dan Proctor, 20:39 Michael Marston, 20:43 Anna Marston, 21:00 Tommy Marston, 21:10 Luke Marston, 21:17 Betsy Balchunas, 22:07 Joe Balchunas, 22:08 Wendy Smith, 22:35 Kirsten Wears, 22:36 April Frost, 23:00 Bryce Girardin, 23:01 Brooke Enokian, 23:03 Owen Poulin, 23:18 Alexia Arthur, 23:19 Zoe Koster-Mockeridge, 23:48 Grace Yannelli, 24:18 Elaine Zimmerman, 24:19 Olivia Lindsay, 24:28 Alanna Doughty, 24:29 Diane Marcotte, 24:55 Wendy Cox, 24:56 Kathy Rodriguez, 25:09 Pauline Webb, 25:15 Eleanor Botka, 25:15 Tiffany Crouse, 25:18 Michelle Crouse, 25:20 Eddie Keenan, 25:55 Frank Marston, 26:48 Katie Enokian, 26:59 Lisa Larkin, 27:42 Aislin Wyper, 28:40 Scott Wyper, 28:41 Tina Haefke, 29:08 Vicki Vossler, 29:09 David Longden, 29:30 Brenna Wyper, 31:00 Ann Moulton, 32:14 Drew Johnson, 32:52 Averie Smith, 32:57 Brenda Merritt, 33:33 Pamela Donohue, 34:26 Mary Pflanz, 34:323 Cindy Smith, 34:34 Adria Power, 34:35 Andrew Power, 34:35 Susan Devoe, 34:38 Paula Longden, 34:49 David Swanson, 36:15 Christine Norton, 37:10 Molly Norton, 37:11

AGE DIVISION WINNERS

10 & Under: Nicolai Russo, Bella Smith

11-13: Arthur Donohue, Katie Kavanaugh

14-17: Tim Moore, Hannah Chadwick

18-29: Joseph Mongiardo, Tori Girardin

30-39: Jeremy Longden, Lauren Nickerson-Upfold

40-49: Matt Marston, Cyndee Gruden

50-59: Mark Snow, Kelly Winslow

60 & Over: Stephen Nickerson, April Frost