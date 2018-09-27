Marjorie S. Crockett, 93

September 27th, 2018

GORHAM — Marjorie Spiller Crockett, 93, of Windham, passed away Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at the Gorham House.

She was born in Portland on June 1, 1925, the daughter of the late Wallace and Alberta (Peterson) Spiller.

Marjorie graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School as valedictorian, and worked for Otis Elevator and CMP. Throughout her life, she was very involved with Rainbow, Eastern Star and was a member of North Windham Union Church.

Her husband of 40 years, Roger Crockett, died in 1989. They bought property on Sebago Lake in Windham and built and ran Pine Acres Motel until their retirement in 1985.

Marjorie leaves a son, Bruce Crockett of Florida; two grandchildren including Aaron Crockett of Sebago; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Janice Crockett; and all her siblings.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 27, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 28, at noon. To express condolences or participate in Marjorie’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marjorie’s name may be made to: Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.