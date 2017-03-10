Man dies in Pike’s Farm apartment fire

March 10th, 2017

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says smoking is the suspected cause of a Bridgton apartment fire Friday night.

Randall Harmon, 73, a resident of the Pike’s Farms apartment complex located at 116 South High Street, died in the blaze.

Firefighters were called to the second floor apartment just after 7:30 p.m. and found Harmon’s body on the floor in the living room. Investigators say Harmon likely fell asleep in a chair with a cigarette and his clothing caught fire.

Fire damage was confined to Harmon’s apartment. The occupants of the seven other apartments in the building were alerted by smoke detectors and all were able to vacate the building without injury.