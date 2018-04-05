LR Drama Club presents ‘Kiss Me, Kate’

April 5th, 2018

Kiss Me, Kate opens tonight (Thursday, April 5) at 7 p.m. in the Lake Region High School Auditorium, presented by the Lake Region Drama Club!

Directed by Eugene Long and written by Samuel and Bella Spewack with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, this 1949 Tony award winning musical is bursting with life, love and Shakespeare, as it centers on a theatre company’s production of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew.

Kiss Me, Kate is recognized as one of the greatest musicals in the American catalogue, boasting historically influential music and an artistically sound script!

The play is produced and advertised by Derrek Schrader; co-costumed by Michelle Delvecchio and Wanda Vaughn-Carr; set designed by Greg Harris; and co-choreographed by Emily St. John and Collette Woodson. The pit features Nancy Harris, Victoria Hulburt, Linda McVety and Max Evans.

The cast of Kiss Me, Kate includes Sean Buchanan (Fred Graham), Emily St. John (Lilli Vanessi), Paige Goldstein (Lilli Vanessi), Tanner Crockett (Harrison Howell), Corban Ridlon (Lois Lane), Emma Crawford (Lois Lane), Joel Parr (Harry Trevor), Andrew Gianattasio (Harry Trevor), Isabella Wears (Hattie), Morgan Cross (Hattie), Matthew Mayo (Paul), Gabrielle Snow (Regina), Susan Rose (Regina), Walker Elsaesser (Bill Calhoun), Thomas Kolofsky (Bill Calhoun), Liam Opie (1st Gunman), Connor Perfetto (1st Gunman), Timothy Holbrook (2nd Gunman), Lucien Wallace (2nd Gunman), Gard Crawford (Taxi Driver), Noah Kennedy (Doorman), Samantha Pond (Soloist, “Too Darn Hot”), and Aisley Sturk (Soloist, “Too Darn Hot”).

The ensemble includes Kennedy Brake, Alexandra Griffin, Eleina Sturk, Kornrawee (Nadia) Chokchindaichai, Fiona Murphy, Grace Plummer, Samantha Berard, Adanica Keene, Jasmine Jackson and Colette Woodson.

The crew includes Zoe Silvia (Stage Manager), Abigail Scarlett (Stage Manager), Mariella Silvia (Assistant Stage Manager), Tohru Ahlemeyer (Light Board Operator) and Leanne O’Brien (Sound Board Operator).

Subsequent performances are Friday and Saturday, April 6-7 at 7 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8 at 2 p.m.

Advance tickets are $8 for students and seniors over 65 ($10 at the door), $10 for adults ($12 at the door), and $25 for families with young children. Advance tickets are available at Aubuchon Hardware in Naples, Bridgton Books, Casco Village Variety, Crawford Law Office in Raymond and the LRHS office.

A cash-only Chinese Auction will be held during the run of the show. All proceeds will benefit future theater productions to come! Don’t miss it!

Both Casts

Fredric Graham: Sean Buchanan

Harrison Howell: Tanner Crockett

Paul and Lucentio: Matt Mayo

Taxi Driver and Hat Seller: Gard Crawford

Doorman: Noah Kennedy

Lambda Cast

Thursday, Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

Lilli Vanessi: Emily St. John

Lois Lane: Corban Ridlon

Hattie: Isabella Wears

Regina: Gabriella Snow

Harry and Baptista: Joel Parr

Bill Calhoun and Hortensio: Walker Elsaesser

1st Gunman: Liam Opie

2nd Gunman: Tim Holbrook

Gremio: Lucien Wallace

1st Woman with package: Susan Rose

2ndWoman with package: Sam Pond

MU Cast

Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Lilli Vanessi: Paige Goldstein

Lois Lane: Emma Crawford

Hattie: Morgan Cross

Regina: Susan Rose

Harry and Baptista: Andrew Gianattassio

Bill Calhoun and Hortensio: Thomas Kolovsky

1st Gunman: Connor Perfecto

2nd Gunman: Lucien Wallace

Gremio: Tim Holbrook

1st Woman with package: Gabriella Snow

2nd Woman with package: Aisley Sturk