Lions’ Student of Month: Daria Bosworth

December 15th, 2017

Daria Bosworth of Naples has been selected as the area Lions Clubs’ “Student of the Month” for October.

Each month, area Lions Clubs recognize a Lake Region High School senior who has excelled academically. The recipient is honored at a Lions’ dinner meeting and is presented a monetary award.

Name: Daria Bosworth

Town: Naples

Parents: Todd Bosworth and Jennifer Bosworth

Student organizations, sports teams, activities, hobbies: ASTRA service club, National Honor Society, Lake Region Winter Cheerleading, reading.

What do you like most about school?

Daria: One thing I like most about school is the opportunities it provides. There are so many choices of clubs and activities. There is something for everyone! There are many different types of classes, as well as various ways to receive any additional help.

What is your biggest challenge in school?

Daria: My biggest challenge in school is public speaking. It has always given me anxiety, but I still follow through with it because it is an important skill to have in life.

What is your favorite subject?

Daria: My favorite subject is anatomy and physiology because it is very interesting. It is also a component of what I am planning on studying in college.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be?

Daria: I would have more career-oriented classes made available so students could explore different possibilities and get a sense of what different jobs would be like.

What characteristics do you believe a good teacher should possess?

Daria: I believe that a good teacher is caring. They care about you as an individual and how you learn. They also care about you enough to not be afraid to give constructive criticism when it is due in order to make improvements.

What goals did you hope to achieve during your high school days?

Daria: One thing I hope to achieve during high school was to figure out what I want to do for a career. It was important to me to have a purpose and a direction in life. When I took the Health Occupations program through the high school at Lake Region Vocational Center, I became a CNA and found I wanted to be in the medical field. So, thanks to the opportunities provided to me by Lake Region High School, I was able to achieve my high school goal.

What do you hope to do in the future in terms of career, and why are you headed in that direction?

Daria: In the future, I hope to become a surgical nurse. I will get my BSN, work as a nurse for a year or two, then get trained to work in the operating room. I’ve decided on this career path because I have loved all things medical ever since I can remember. To be able to follow that passion while helping to improve the lives of many is what has drawn me to this career.

What do you think it will take to be successful in the future?

Daria: Hard work and patience. I know that to get where I want to go in life, I have to work hard and pay my dues as a rotating nurse. I know this will take a year or more to do before I have enough experience to be considered for surgical nursing, which requires a great deal of patience.

What lesson have you learned while at Lake Region High School that will help you in the future?

Daria: While at Lake Region High School, I learned so much about myself and life. One thing I learned is to not be afraid of failure. Failure is how you learn and grow. You can apply lessons you learn from mistakes to other things that happen in your life. I know that by doing this I will be able to get to where I want to be in life.