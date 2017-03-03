Lions Clubs’ Student of the Month: Hannah Ranco

March 3rd, 2017

Hannah Ranco of Bridgton has been selected as the area Lions Clubs’ “Student of the Month” for February.

Each month, area Lions Clubs recognize a Lake Region High School senior who has excelled academically. The recipient is honored at a Lions’ dinner meeting and is presented a monetary award.

Parents: Cynthia and Joe Ranco.

Student organizations, sports teams, activities, hobbies: Interact Club, plays and musicals, and dancing with Centerstage Performing Arts!

What do you like most about school, why? I enjoy taking classes to just have fun and learn new things. Even though my required classes teach me a lot, I also like taking electives because it allows me to learn about topics I usually do not cover.

What is your biggest challenge in school? Definitely balancing school with my outside activities! I dance about 15 hours a week, and sometimes it can be challenging to keep up with my work when I don’t get home until 9 every night!

What is your favorite subject? My favorite subject is history. I love learning about the past and its influence on the modern world.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be? Probably the idea amongst students (me included) that grades and class rankings are the measure of intelligence and success in high school.

What characteristics do you believe a good teacher should possess? Empathy and passion for teaching.

What goals did you hope to achieve during your high school days? To improve my dancing and perform a lot for the school.

What do you hope to do in the future in terms of career, and why are you headed in that direction? I want to be a performing artist because it is what I like to do.

What do you think it will take to be successful in the future? Determination, hard work and luck.

What lesson have you learned while at Lake Region High School that will help you in the future? I have learned to not get stressed out over little things that don’t matter, as well as how to work hard to achieve a goal.