Lions Clubs’ Student of the Month: Dominic Adams

January 18th, 2018

Dominic Adams of South Casco has been selected as the area Lions Clubs’ “Student of the Month” for January.

Each month, area Lions Clubs recognize a Lake Region High School senior who has excelled academically. The recipient is honored at a Lions’ dinner meeting and is presented a monetary award.

Name: Dominic Adams

Town: South Casco

Parents: Craig and Beth Adams

Student organizations, sports teams, activities, hobbies: National Honors Society, WorldQuest, and karate at Bushido Karate Dojo.

What do you like most about school? I like the atmosphere in Lake Region where everyone is encouraged to grow as whoever they are.

What is your biggest challenge in school? My biggest challenge is that I never have enough time for assignments.

What is your favorite subject? My favorite subject is art because it is just nice to be able to be creative in a way that you aren’t forced to be every day of the year.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be? I would change the proficiency-based grading because it is a lot like communism in the sense that it doesn’t foster competitiveness amongst students.

What characteristics do you believe a good teacher should possess? Creativity and spontaneity

What goals did you hope to achieve during your high school days? Winning WorldQuest Nationals in Washington, D.C.

What do you hope to do in the future in terms of career, and why are you headed in that direction? I hope to be a cyber-security analyst for the Department of Homeland Security. This stems from a love of technology and a love for this country amidst all of these cyber crimes being committed.

What do you think it will take to be successful in the future? A lot of perseverance and good time-management skills.

What lesson have you learned while at Lake Region High School that will help you in the future? The world can be easy to understand if it is put into the right terms.