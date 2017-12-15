Lions’ Club Student of the Month: Paul Walker

December 15th, 2017

Paul Walker of Naples has been selected as Lions Club “Student of the Month” for December.

Each month, area Lions Clubs recognize a Lake Region High School senior who has excelled academically. The recipient is honored at a Lions’ dinner meeting and is presented a monetary award.

Name: Paul Walker

Town: Naples

Parents: Anne and Eric Walker

Student organizations, sports teams, activities, hobbies: Football, Basketball, Lacrosse, National Honor Society

What do you like most about school?

Paul: Seeing my friends and meeting new people.

What is your biggest challenge in school?

Paul: My biggest challenge in school is math.

What is your favorite subject?

Paul: Science, because I like being outdoors and knowing how things work.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be?

Paul: I would make school start later so that everyone is more rested and less stressed out.

What characteristics do you believe a good teacher should possess?

Paul: Enthusiasm, empathy for the students and a positive attitude.

What goals do you hope to achieve during your high school days?

Paul: I wanted to make the varsity basketball team, get into National Honor Society and get into college.

What do you hope to do in the future in terms of career, and why are you headed in that direction?

Paul: I am not entirely sure exactly what I want to do, but I want to do something related to the environment and animals. I plan on attending a university next year to major in Wildlife Ecology.

What do you think it will take to be successful in the future?

Paul: A good work ethic, determination and staying organized.

What lesson have you learned while at Lake Region High School that will help you in the future?

Paul: I have learned how to be part of a team, count on myself and adjust and learn from my mistakes.