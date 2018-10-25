Lions’ Club Student of the Month: Mark Mayo

October 25th, 2018

Mark Mayo of Bridgton has been selected as the area Lions Clubs’ “Student of the Month” for October.

Each month, area Lions Clubs recognize a Lake Region High School senior who has excelled academically. The recipient is honored at a Lions’ dinner meeting and is presented a monetary award.

Parents: John and Amy Mayo

Student organizations, sports teams, activities, hobbies: National Honor Society, Varsity Club, football, basketball, baseball, Class of 2019 vice president

What do you like most about school, why? The best part of school is having the opportunity to participate in activities and sports with my friends and classmates because they create memories that will last a lifetime.

What is your biggest challenge in school? My biggest challenge in school is writing essays.

What is your favorite subject, and why? My favorite subject is math because I like numbers and problem solving. Unlike some subjects, in math, there is a definite answer.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be (and why)? If I could change anything about the school, I would bring back a student lounge for the upperclassmen, who have earned special privileges.

What characteristics do you believe a good teacher should possess? I believe that a good teacher should possess a deep knowledge of their subject so students can gain the most from the course. They should be easy going enough so that students want to go to class, but command enough respect so students do not feel as if they can do whatever they want to. Teachers should be able to adapt to the needs of the class so students are able to have the best opportunities to succeed.

What goals did you hope to achieve during your high school days? My goal was to work hard and try to be one of best students, athletes and leaders in my class.

What do you hope to do in the future in terms of career, and why are you headed in that direction? I hope to do something in a mathematics field, whether it is data analysis or accounting. I want to do this because I am pretty good at math and I enjoy it. I also want to study something that has good job prospects for the future.

What do you think it will take to be successful in the future? In order for me to be successful in the future, I will need to work hard and make connections with people around me so I can gain opportunities that I otherwise would not have.

What lesson have you learned while at Lake Region High School that will help you in the future? A lesson I have learned at Lake Region High School that will help me in the future is that working hard early on pays off and it makes life easier later on.