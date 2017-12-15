Lions’ Club Student of the Month: Aisley Sturk

December 15th, 2017

Aisley Sturk of Casco has been selected as the area Lions Clubs’ “Student of the Month” for November.

Each month, area Lions Clubs recognize a Lake Region High School senior who has excelled academically. The recipient is honored at a Lions’ dinner meeting and is presented a monetary award.

Name: Aisley Sturk

Town: Casco

Parents: Joshua Sturk and Asako Sturk

Student organizations, sports teams, activities, hobbies: National Honors Society, Interact Club, Astra Club, Student Council, School Musical, Soccer, Basketball, Lacrosse, student representative on the SAD 61 School Board

What do you like most about school?

Aisley: Learning new things and getting to know not only students, but also the faculty.

Q. What is your biggest challenge in school?

Aisley: Procrastination.

What is your favorite subject?

Aisley: Social Studies (government) because I believe that it is the most direct way to change people’s lives.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be?

Aisley: Have more people be interested in education and also have the education be more interesting so more students would be interested in learning. Education is truly important to survive in the modern day world.

What characteristics do you believe a good teacher should possess?

Aisley: The ability to adapt to both teaching and learning styles.

What goals do you hope to achieve during your high school days?

Aisley: To successfully bring senior capstones to our school.

What do you hope to do in the future in terms of career, and why are you headed in that direction?

Aisley: Go into government to change people’s lives and the future of our society.

What do you think it will take to be successful in the future?

Aisley: A college education from a college I truly feel connected to.

What lesson have you learned while at Lake Region High School that will help you in the future?

Aisley: Connections with people are everything.